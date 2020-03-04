Angrezi Medium Song Kudi Nu Nachne De: Radhika Madan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Others Let Their Hair Down and Celebrate Womanhood (Watch Video)

Kudi Nu Nachne De (Photo Credits: YouTube)

After the teaser video, the makers of Angrezi Medium finally have dropped the song titled 'Kudi Nu Nachne De'. This melody is surely a breath of fresh air and not a regular type of track we see in Bollywood. It's a joyous song wherein along with the lead Radhika Madan other powerful women from Bollywood like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma among others have joined hands and grooved to the tunes. Right from Alia to Anushka, we love each of them in the frame dancing their heart out as if no one is watching. Angrezi Medium Song Kudi Nu Nachne De Teaser: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Join Radhika Madan for this Song of the Millennium.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and music by Sachin-Jigar, the song starts with all the B-town babes adjusting their camera and then 'just being themselves'. The aim of this musical piece is to celebrate womanhood around the globe. This one also has some hard-hitting lines which convey the message of not being judgemental towards women. All in all, a superb initiative by the makers which is the need of the hour and how. Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Check Out Kudi Nu Nachne De Song Video Below:

Taking about the film, Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan as the lead wherein Radhika plays the role of his daughter. The flick will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan and will hit the silverscreen on March 13. The story of this movie is all about the relationship between a father and his daughter, who wishes to study abroad. The film is directed by Homi Adajania. Stay tuned!