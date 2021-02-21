Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her next release, The Girl On The Train these days. The remake of Emily Blunt's Hollywood movie with the same name, Parineeti believes is the toughest role of her career so far. While the weight of the entire movie rests on her shoulders, the actress is busy with her promotional schedule, swiftly undergoing changes from one outfit to another. While we saw her decked up in a sweater and skirt earlier, Pari picked a semi-formal outfit for her recent round of media interviews and looked stunning.

The Ishqzaade actress wore a dull blue and black striped suit and paired it with a black crop top. She replaced the shirt in her outfit with a top and looked ravishing. The semi-formal outfit went well with the occasion and we are certainly amazed by her choice of outfit for the day. She ditched all the accessories and paired her outfit with a pair of black heels. The Girl on the Train Trailer: Is Parineeti Chopra a Murderer or Not? Watch the Actress Take You On ‘One Hell of a Ride’.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With her hair tied in a messy ponytail and smoky eyes to go with, Parineeti kept her styling extremely simple but elegant. She certainly looked poised and we are going gaga over her. Parineeti's been very active these days and she has a couple of releases next month. Post The Girl On The Train on Netflix, she has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar hitting the big screens in the month of March. With such a tight schedule ahead, we can only expect her to keep making such stunning appearances in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).