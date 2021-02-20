Parineeti Chopra is currently awaiting the release of The Girl On The Train and later also has YRF's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline. Priyanka Chopra's darling sister who has not had a Bollywood release for quite some time is finally getting ready to come back in action. Chopra is busy promoting her new Netflix release these days and we recently stumbled upon her style file for the same. Not that we were really in awe of her styling in the past but Parineeti's recent attempt has certainly managed to raise our eyebrows... and we mean in a good way. The Girl on the Train Trailer: Is Parineeti Chopra a Murderer or Not? Watch the Actress Take You On ‘One Hell of a Ride’.

Parineeti's new pictures see her dressed in a white sweater with a pleated metallic skirt. She has styled her outfit really well by pairing it with smoky eyes, a messy hairdo and a pair of black boots. While the idea of pairing a sweater with a skirt may sound obnoxious, we are actually loving its final outcome. The actress is certainly making heads turn with her attempt and we are her biggest cheerleader currently. Parineeti Chopra's Maldives Holiday Pictures are all About Sun, Sand and Sea!

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti's The Girl On The Train is a remake of a 2016 Hollywood release by the same name. The movie starred Emily Blunt in the lead role. The movies are actually adapted from the book by the same name. While Emily was immensely praised for her brilliant acting skills in the movie, we wait to witness if Parineeti is able to draw in similar reactions. Until then, let's keep admiring her style file for the same.

