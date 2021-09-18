Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his 28th birthday this year. The star kid who's an actor, a model and also an entrepreneur by profession is quite a popular name in the industry circle. He's of Austrian-American origin and that explains his good looks and charming personality. But besides that, Patrick is also very much into fashion and his dapper appearances are proof of it. His red carpet outings are delightful and the way he presents himself is worth drooling. ‘Moxie’: Patrick Schwarzenegger on Board for Amy Poehler’s Netflix Film.

While we can't stop obsessing over his red carpet shenanigans, his street style is equally admirable. He loves his t-shirts and jeans as much as he prefers his tuxedos and jackets. From a sharp red suit to an electric blue velvet jacket, Patrick can nail the loudest of attires and also look charming in all of them. The boy has certainly come a long way and has miles more to go but today, let's pause and rewind the time. On Patrick Schwarzenegger's birthday, here's recalling some of his best style moments. Patrick Schwarzenegger Calls His Surname a ‘Double-Edged Sword’.

Nailed this Cool Combination

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Velvet Suits Are in Vogue!

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple Suit, OTT Accessory!

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hey, Mr Handsome!

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Cool and Casual

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Winter Fashion Done Right

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't We Love Him?

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Patrick's upcoming ventures, the actor joined his brother-in-law, Chris Pratt in The Terminal List. It's a thriller series by Amazon Prime Video and is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. Well, here's hoping the budding actor has an eventful and more successful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Patrick Schwarzenegger!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).