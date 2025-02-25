HBO's The White Lotus has never been shy about showcasing sex scenes and nudity. The past two seasons featured numerous intimate sequences, with actors such as Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Simona Tabasco baring it all. The trend continues in the third season, with the first episode concluding with Patrick Schwarzenegger going fully nude in a bold scene. ‘The White Lotus 3’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Patrick Shares Family’s Reaction to His Casting in Third Season of Emmy-Winning Show, Calls It ‘Dream Come True’ Moment.

The second episode, titled "Special Treatments", which premiered in the USA on February 23, 2025, includes another instance of nudity, this time featuring actress Aimee Lou Wood.

Wood, who plays hotel guest Chelsea, appears topless in a love scene with her co-star Walton Goggins, who portrays her significantly older boyfriend, Rick. While the show acknowledges the 22-year age gap between the characters, the scene has sparked discussion for reasons beyond the age difference.

Unfortunately, the intimate sequence has been leaked online in HD and is now circulating widely on social media platforms like Reddit. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: JioHotstar Censors Buddha Idol Cursing Scene in Episode 1 but Keeps Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Nudity Uncut.

This isn’t the first time Aimee Lou Wood has made headlines for a nude scene. She previously performed a similar sequence in her breakout role in Netflix’s Sex Education.

The next episode of The White Lotus Season 3 will be released on March 2, 2025. The show is available to stream in the USA on Max and in India on JioHotstar.

