Pooja Bedi Birthday Special: She's a Classic Example of 'Once a Stunner Always a Stunner' (View Pics)

Pooja Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Pooja Bedi is missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time, she continues to woo our hearts with her occasional appearances. One of Bollywood's early star kids, Bedi had a rather atypical debut and she managed to leave a lasting impression. Now, a mother of two, she still continues to strut in style while we are busy ogling at her different pictures. Blessed with a powerful persona and the right kind of knowledge to carry it, Pooja has always been a fashion force to reckon with. Alaya F Tags Mom Pooja Bedi A ‘Drama Queen’ in 'Who Is Likely To’ Viral Challenge And Brother Omar Also Echoes The Same Feeling (Watch Video).

Though she restricts her appearances to mere awards shows or few social gathering these days, she's still a name we look forward to. And while her gorgeous daughter, Alaya has just entered Bollywood and is on her way to becoming the most sought after actress, Pooja, a supermom continues to enthral us as she did in her younger days. As she gets ready to celebrate her birthday in quarantine, we pay an ode to brilliant styling and charming attempts. Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F Signs Three-Film Deal with Jawaani Jaaneman Co-Producer Jay Shewakramani.

Vision in White

Pooja Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Red Hot Affair

Pooja Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Casting a Black Spell

Pooja Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ooh La La!

Pooja Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Resplendent

Pooja Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bedi has always been a connoisseur of fashion and her outings have always been impressive. We wish this yummy mummy of B-town a very happy birthday and an exciting year ahead.