Famous People Born on May 11: May 11 is the birthday of several notable individuals from various fields. American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, known for hit songs "Please Please Please" and "Espresso", celebrates her 26th birthday. Footballers Thibaut Courtois and Andrés Iniesta, renowned for their contributions to Belgian and Spanish football, respectively, also share the day. Additionally, the day marks the birth of the legendary surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, born in 1904, whose work continues to influence the art world. The day is also special for actor Tim Blake Nelson, celebrated for his roles in films like O Brother, Where Art Thou?. These individuals make May 11 a memorable day in history. May 11 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 11, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sabrina Carpenter Lana Condor Sudheer Babu Adah Sharma Pooja Bedi Frances Fisher Andres Iniesta Laetitia Casta Thibaut Courtois Salvador Dalí (11 May 1904 – 23 January 1989) Cory Monteith (May 11, 1982 – July 13, 2013) Natasha Richardson (11 May 1963 – 18 March 2009) Richard Feynman (May 11, 1918 – February 15, 1988) Saadat Hasan Manto (11 May 1912 – 18 January 1955) Blac Chyna Ammy Virk Sadashiv Amrapurkar (11 May 1950 – 3 November 2014) Karan Tacker Saurabh Chaudhary

