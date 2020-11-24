Bigg Boss 9, Roadies 12 and Splitsvilla 8 winner Prince Narula has always been the talk of the town, thanks to his alluring physique. However, we hardly see the multi-talented lad being praised for his style sense. Narula's fashion never got the maximum attention and the reason behind the same is his macho image. But today, as the good looking man celebrates his birthday, we are going to share a few pics of Prince that are proof of how this style statements are super casual and very much millennial. Prince Narula, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai – Take a Look at the TV Newsmakers of the Week.

Be it flaunting a cool pair of sneakers, showing off a coloured jacket or throwing an outfit that is nothing less than a colour bomb, Prince exactly knows what suits him. Thanks to his costume dada we get to see Narula in clothes that are edgy and speaks everything about his personality. So, without further ado, let us get started. Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula to Join Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as a Mentor!

Let's Start With Prince Narula Looking Suave In A Striped Shirt Paired With Suit Jacket!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

A Kurta Featuring Asymmetrical Hemline Is Fashion Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

Nothing More Classic Than Black and White Formals...Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

A Stylish Mirror Selfie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

The All Black Rapper Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

That Woolen Piece Is Amazingly Fashionable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

Chequered Never Goes Out Of Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

Prince Teaching Boys How To Nail An Onepiece Outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

That's it, guys! Those are some of the best style moments of Prince Narula from his Instagram. The most important part to note about his fashion is that it is wearable, colourful and in vogue. Just like how he is a tough guy, his style is also quite tough. Happy 30th. Stay tuned!

