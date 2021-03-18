Celebrity styles are much sought after for minimal and finer subtleties. For instance, Raashi Khanna showed us the perfect hue of jamuni or deep purple in a contemporary traditionalist style of an Angarakha. For a round of wedding festivities of her sister, Raashi teamed up with fashion stylist Ashwin Mawle for this look. The Delhi girl who debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013 transitioned down South into the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil film industry. She began as an advertising copywriter, dabbling into commercials before her big break. A bonafide style cynosure, for reasons like having carefully curated styles in varied vibes and an understated elegance, she believes in minimalism and this recent style is yet another testimony to it.

We always love how Raashi Khanna happens to flaunt her love for home labels as a staple in her versatile style repertoire. Here's a closer look at her style. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!

Raashi Khanna - Minimalist Chic

A jamuni Angarakha kurta teamed with striped pants and a checkered dupatta by Deep Thee was paired off with a maang tika. Subtle makeup, a high ponytail and strappy heels completed her look. Raashi Khanna Had Us Lusting for That Perfect Striped Saree in Our Wardrobes!

Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tanil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

