Rachel McAdams celebrates her birthday today and it's time we take a look at her marvellous fashion attempts. Rachel's a bonafide stunner, taking style cues from her very own character of Regina George. Smart, sassy and carefree seems to be the words that her wardrobe swears by and there's enough proof of how charming it can get. On days when she isn't shooting for her exciting projects, Rachel's busy making some jaw-dropping appearances and wooing our hearts with her incredible style file.

Rachel's a fine actor and our third favourite Canadian after Ryan Reynolds and Nick Bateman! She knows how to present herself and pick outfits that flaunt her true self. A true Elie Saab loyalist, there are days when she'd pick a stunning Armani gown or simply pose with breast pumps wearing an iconic Versace outfit. For someone like her, fashion isn't a very crucial chapter of her life but it isn't the least important either. She knows how to dress up for the occasion and command attention. As the True Detectives actress gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her best sartorial moments.

In Christian Dior

In Elie Saab

In Ralph Lauren

In Rami Kadi

In Romona Keveza

In Saint Laurent

In Zuhair Murad

Rachel has always been a name we looked up to. Her style outings have always emphasised on the importance of simplicity and why grandeur seldom looks elegant. A red carpet darling, she has had enough opportunities to make her own army of cheerleaders and we are definitely one among her many supporters. We hope she has a great day ahead and that she never stops slaying.

Happy Birthday, Rachel McAdams!

