Radhika Apte Glows, Glitters and Is Gorgeous in Gold, We Want Her Look ASAP!

Radhika Apte for Volkswagen T-Roc unveiling (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Apte has garnered the rare distinction of being a performer who blends in seamlessly with an astounding outcome. She has proved her mettle on several occasions, courtesy her booming omnipresence on the digital platform in a slew of roles. Her versatility and an honest persona are what endear her the most. Aa trained dancer and an actress of screen and stage, it would be safe to say that Radhika Apte is committed to her craft and is rewriting the rules of what it means to be a Bollywood star. But off-screen, Radhika keeps the shenanigans going with a strong fashion and beauty game as well. Her style.play can be best described as unconventional, sartorial and edgy modern chic. For the unveiling of the new SUV Volkswagen T-Roc, Radhika Apte took to an ensemble by Rimzim Dadu and gave it a contemporary spin.

Styled by Rahul Vijay, here is a closer look at Radhika's style. 5 Years of Badlapur: Radhika Apte Hails Sriram Raghavan for Delivering an Enticing Thriller, Says ‘He Has Immense Clarity About What He Wants’

Radhika Apte for Volkswagen T-Roc unveiling (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All That Glitters is Radhika!

Radhika Apte took to a golden off-shoulder metal drape top and teamed it with a pair of wide bottom pants. Delicate baubles by Misho Designs upped her look. A chic hairdo and nude makeup allowed ample attention to her stunning vibe. Radhika Apte Redefines the Term Ravishing in Red All the Way From Dubai!

Radhika Apte for Volkswagen T-Roc unveiling (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Radhika Apte was last seen in The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel. She will be seen in Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.