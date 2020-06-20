Rahul Khanna! Ruling the roost in the supermodel era of the 90s, the dapper actor who set a million hearts aflutter with his dimpled smile, easy charm, and an affable persona, modelled his way to snag films that were way ahead of their times like Earth (1999), Bollywood/Hollywood (2002) and Wake Up Sid (2009). All through it, Rahul Khanna's flawless and well-groomed spunk was unmissable. A fitness enthusiast and a connoisseur of sharp cuts, well-tailored suits, crisp bandhgalas, Rahul Khanna has carved a niche for a distinct and dapper style from quite some time. He has us marvelling while he oscillates from going shirtless to being a dreamy drop-dead dapper dude all in the blink of an eye. His Instagram account lends us an ample peek into his eternally spotless and carefully curated fashion arsenal. Rahul Khanna turns a year older today. We deep-dived into his Instagram profile to scour for some of his recent fashion moments as a worthy testimony to this gentleman in a world full of trends.

Additionally, Rahul Khanna's wit and intelligence translate brilliantly into musings with a signature humorous undertone that he has penned for leading tabloids and magazines. A graduate from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Rahul who calls himself a Boutique Bollywood actor with a fashion game to boot. Ahead, we rounded up all of his fabulous style moments in a brief fashion capsule. Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna's All and Semi-Nude Pictures Make them the Newest Eye Candies.

The Le Bal Oriental party in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer saw Rahul Khanna shimmer and layer his all-black vibe with an embellished jacket by Gaurav Gupta. A green cap, glossy black shoes and signature vanity completed his look.

Rahul Khanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Aditya Birla Awards 2019, Rahul took to a classy monochrome vibe featuring a crisp white shirt, dark suit with a bowtie. Formal shoes and a clean-shaven face upped the look.

The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 saw Rahul opt for a dapper fun vibe featuring a white tee, grey suit by Dior with white Adidas kicks.

The GQ Best Dressed soiree saw Rahul take on a Gucci suit with black shoes and signature swagger.

The GQ Style Awards saw Rahul pull off that subdued charm in an Alfred Dunhill suit, shirt and bow tie by Corneliani and shoes by Lanvin. Spiffed up hair and a clean-shaven face elevated the look.

Dripping sustainability by mixing and matching two suits, Rahul's glossy shoes and well-groomed mane up the vibe.

Rahul teamed Gucci grid printed suit, shirt and shoes with a tie and pocket square by Dapper Homme. Signature vanity accompanied. Akshaye Khanna’s Super Cute Throwback Pictures is What You Need to Sail Through This Boring Day!

It's been a while since this handsome hunk graced the silver screen but working off that charm through sartorial creations like a maverick that he is, Rahul embodies a distinguished fashion awareness. Here's wishing Rahul Khanna a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

