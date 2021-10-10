Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday today (October 10). The actress who is a well-known face down South, is also making quite a noise in Bollywood. Apart from being a talented performer, she’s also a style stunner. There has been numerous times when she has sizzled in some oh-so-gorg fashionable outfits and made us go wow. Having said that, another thing which we’ve noticed about her is that she’s a water baby. Why do we say this? As the actress’ Instagram is filled with beachy and pool pictures that see her being the happiest in a bikini. Such a typical Libra ha! Rakul Preet Singh's White Playsuit Looks Pristine and Powerful at the Same Time (View Pics).

That’s not it, as Rakul Preet also has a phenomenal following of 17.5 million on the ‘gram which prove she’s a fan favourite. Coming back to her bikini pics, we feel she has got a lithe frame, so why not flaunt it. There’s green, black, tangy, many shades of two-pieces in her closet, that can make every girl envious. And as the actress turns 31 today, let’s take a look at her bold bikini choices that screams fab. Rakul Preet Singh Gives a Neon Spin to Her Charming Promotional Wardrobe for Sardar ka Grandson (View Pics).

The Caption Says it All!

Neon It Is!

It’s A Black-White Kinda Day!

Bikini + Million Dollar Smile = Perfect!

Tangy Baby!

Sunset Pool Time!

Slaying it in Monokini!

Hottie!

That’s it, guys! These are all the bikini pics of the actress from her social media. Indeed, just like how she's fab in the acting department, she's also fantastic in her amazing beachwears. Hope she treats us with more such clicks all day, every day. Lastly, happy birthday, Rakul! May she have a great year ahead. Stay tuned!

