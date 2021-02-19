Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared the therapy she effectively uses everyday. Rakul posted a picture on Instagram from her Maldivian get away. She is seen in over-water hammock. "Laughter is my everyday therapy!!" she wrote alongside the image. Rakul Preet Singh Is Pretty, Perfect and Poised in a Pink Pantsuit!

Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama MayDay. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after De De Pyaar De. Aiyaari Song Yaad Hai Video: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet's Soulful Breakup Song Will Tug Your Heartstrings.

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Below:

The actress will also be seen in Doctor G and a cross-border love story featuring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

