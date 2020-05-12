Rana Daggubati To Marry Miheeka Bajaj: Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Pour Joyous Wishes for the Lovebirds (View Posts)

Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj, Anil Kapoor, Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Insta and Twitter)

On Tuesday (May 12), actor Rana Daggubati broke many hearts as he announced to the world that he is no more single. Yep, the Baahubali baddie took to his Instagram and made it official that he is engaged with Miheeka Bajaj. Taking to his social media, Rana teased fans with the first-ever picture of himself with his ladylove where the post's caption read, 'And she said yes.' While Daggubati was seen posing in a white shirt, Miheeka was seen in a bottle green dress in the photo. The lovebirds flashed their million-watt smile in the pic. However, from the moment, the actor shared this big news online, his industry friends starting posting congratulatory message for the two. It's OFFICIAL! Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Pops the Question to Girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and She Says 'YES'.

South celebs such as Chiranjeevi Konidela, Sudheer Babu, Lakshmi Manchu to Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and more expressed their joy over the news. Here check out some of the reactions of celebs below: Rana Daggubati To Marry Miheeka Bajaj: All You Need To Know About Baahubali Actor's Pretty Fiance Who is Also Close Friends With Sonam Kapoor.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Lakshmi Manchu

Congratulationssss my Musketeer 😎 my bestie @Ranadaggubati 🤩🥳 This is the most happiest announcement I've been waiting the world to know 😍💃 I'm very much happy for you both & much relieved from the stress of hiding it from last few days 😂 Tons n Tons of love to you both🤗 https://t.co/uqaZh76PAB — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 12, 2020

Sharwanand

Riteish Deshmukh

Congratulations my brother- you guys look great together- loads of love to you both Miheeka & @RanaDaggubati https://t.co/38qT6B1P1q — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 12, 2020

Well, according to a report in , Miheeka owns an event management company which is named Dew Drop Design Studio. She has been born and brought up in Hyderabad. Well, here's congratulating Rana and Miheeka. Stay tuned!