Actor Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan made a style statement on Thursday as they twinned in baby pink for actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's wedding. Popularly called as 'Saifeena' by their fans, the husband-wife duo looked every inch royal in powder pink Indian attire. Kareena stunned in a saree embellished with silver while Saif looked dapper in a pink kurta paired with an ivory Nehru jacket and pyjamas. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Lavish Menu of the Ceremony Has Vegan Burgers for the Actress and Sushi for RK.

The 'Ki & Ka' actress completed her look with polki neck piece, earrings and maang tika. Ranbir is all set to take home his 'dulhaniya' Alia on Thursday. The two celebrated the mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremony on Wednesday at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Twin in Pink Desi Wear (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

The two stars met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018. Their whirlwind romance was very much talked about and in 2020 it was Ranbir, who in an interview confirmed the news about their relationship. 'Brahmastra' is all set to release on September 9. This will be the first time the two will be seen together on screen.

