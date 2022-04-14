Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all decked up for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding. As a new clip has surfaced online that sees Bebo and Saif twinning in pink traditional outfits as they leave for RaLia's wedding. While Kareena opted for a heavily embroidered saree, Saif, on other hand, went for a neat kurta and jacket combo. Regal is the word! Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Flaunts Mehendi With Late Rishi Kapoor's Name (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)