It's been a while since we had Ranveer Singh taking the fashion world by storm. The Bajirao Mastani actor who is known for his eccentric fashion choices makes us swoon over him with all his vibrant and colourful picks. From picking a Mario costume to dressing up in a skirt, Ranveer's flamboyance isn't restricted to his persona - it goes beyond into his dressing sense and that is an infallible quality. Singh is back in his elements these days while promoting his new release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. From loud printed shirts to quirky colours like lavender, the actor is going his usual way to make our summer hot and happening. Ranveer Singh Meets LeBron James During Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2021-22 Match (See Pic).

Styled by our new favourite, Eka Lakhani, Ranveer Singh chose a yellow outfit to flaunt for his new round of promotions. It was a yellow blazer paired with matching pants and a white t-shirt and shoes. He kept the rest of his styling simple by opting for sunglasses, a chain around his neck and a pair of ear studs. If yellow is your colour then Singh's new cool outfit is for you. It's not whacky and yet would make you a show-stealer instantly. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Song Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga Is a Beautiful Soothing Number From Ranveer Singh Starrer (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar will see Arjun Reddy actress, Shalini Pandey making her Bollywood debut. The movie backed by YRF is slated to release on May 13.

