Ranveer Singh, Shruti Haasan and Ileana D'Cruz Need to Fire their Stylists ASAP (View Pics)

Worst-Dressed Celeb of this Week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A world's usually a mix of both, right? For every best-dressed celeb, you have a worst-dressed one and the balance even seems essential at one point of time. However, that doesn't mean we aren't going to criticise the offenders for offending the world of fashion. This week, Ranveer Singh leads the pack of the worst-dressed celebrities followed by Ileana D'Cruz, Shruti Haasan and Kriti Kharbanda. It's time we highlight their mistake and hope for them to not repeat it in future. Let's check out... Fly or Fail: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Keep It Simple but Ranveer Singh Is a Hoot!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love Ranveer Singh's flamboyant personality and the way he makes men's fashion look so fancy. But not every out-of-the-box outfit of his deserves to be applauded, right? RS went a bit overboard this time and his black polka dot shirt paired with pink stripe pants doesn't evoke any wow from us. What's worse? His matching bandana and those pink shoes, of course. The outfit is too loud even for his own choice. Someone hand us some shades, please!

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ileana's leopard print dress was all okay but her waist clincher kinda ruined its entire look. Also, whoever wears waist clincher these days? They were a big rage some years back but currently, they are strictly avoidable darling! Ileana D'Cruz Takes Social Media By Storm, Shares Picture in Blue Bikini (See Pics).

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes, we know it's winter but do you even feel chilly in Mumbai? No? Then why is Kriti wearing a velvet dress in a broad daylight? One look at her and we have started sweating. No, not 'cos she's looking too hot or something but because the outfit is a bad choice for the city's weather and we are feeling the heat even if she isn't.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shruti Haasan loves picking dramatic outfits that would help her stand apart from the crowd. But she rarely succeeds in making the right choice. These pink separates wore by her look anything but glamorous. Furthermore, she's unable to pull 'em off.