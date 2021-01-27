Modern, trans-seasonal and always cool - the hue white ranks predominantly on Fashion Basics 101 chart. Rasika Dugal quite rightly puts forth the rhetorical question of What's not right in white? Dripping timeless elegance in a Mohammed Mazhar longline dress, Rasika delighted us with this vibe. Her love for monochrome is much known and appreciated as #GirlCrush Rasika Dugal mixes things up a bit and goes back to basics. A promotional vibe for Mirzapur 2, Rasika's white vibe was perfected with silver strappy pumps and statement jewellery. She was styled by Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When. On the fashion front, Rasika has worked out a fine fashion arsenal featuring homegrown labels and designers.

Deemed as a thinking audiences' delight, the multifaceted Rasika always delights with her spontaneity and versatility. Her fine on-screen repertoire spanning 10 years conquering saw her transitioning from the then nascent digital domain to meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies.

Here's a closer look at how Rasika aced the white vibe. Rasika Dugal Aces the Subtle Balancing Act of Neutral Browns!

Rasika Dugal - White Vibe

A Mohammed Mazhar longline dress was paired off with metallic pumps, jewellery by Sheetal Vithaldas, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Janhvi Kapoor Sparkling Like a Sunshine With Her Moods Aplenty for the Digital Promotions of Gunjan Saxena!

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Rasika was last seen in the comedy drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair.

