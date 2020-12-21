Florals are the perfect trans-seasonal wardrobe must-haves. In addition to uplifting the overall mood, they also can be dressed up or dressed down. For instance, Rasika Dugal took to flaunting some zany florals by Mrinalini Rao and up them with oxidized jewellery. The e-promotional vibe was for Mirzapur 2 wherein she reprised her role as Beena Tripathi. Rasika has traversed a long way and into a myriad of platforms like films, theatre, short films, television and web series. On the personal front, Rasika seems to have figured it all out, whether it's the array of unconventional roles that she essays effortlessly or raising the sartorial bar with every appearance.

A petite beauty, Rasika has an innate understanding of cuts, silhouettes and hues that flatter her to the T. While monochromes are her go-to on most occasions, the mathematics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram college keeps the film and fashion lovers and critics alike hooked. Here's a closer look at her floral style. Rasika Dugal Is Acing Those Neo Ethnic Vibes With Brilliant Blue Bandhej and Checks!

Rasika Dugal - Fabulous in Florals

A floral printed kurta palazzo set by Mrunalini Rao was teamed up with an oxidized jewellery set, strappy sandals, wavy hair and nude glam. Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crimes’ Emmy Nomination: Thrilled That It’s Getting the Recognition That It Deserves.

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Rasika was last seen in the comedy-drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor. The series follows the story of spirited university student Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala), coming of age in North India in 1951.

