She entered and conquered the web territory from its utter nascency right up to its glory! She is all set to reprise her role as Beena Tripathi from Amazon Prime's Original Series, Mirzapur 2. She has been on an E-promotional roll pulling off one stunning style after another by partnering up with the fashion stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley. A recent style featuring Bandhej printed palazzos teamed with a checkered kurta from Aapro label had us hooked. A chic vibe that's also relaxed, easy-breezy and elegant, Rasika delighted! We believe that Rasika who exudes raw versatility has figured it all out, whether it's the unconventional roles that she essays with utmost conviction or raising the sartorial bar with every appearance. Not a trend hound but she is someone who carefully chooses styles that flatter her petite frame and has been fostering the #LocalForVocal vibe even before it became a thing. A salient feature accompanying all of her styles is a signature subdued aplomb.

This mathematics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram college never locks horns with the fashion police. Here's a closer look at her style. Rasika Dugal Cannes Nostalgia: Ethno Cool and a Worthy Muse for Homegrown Labels, This Is How the Manto Actress Rolled in the French Riviera!

Rasika Dugal - Bandhej Brilliance

A block-printed loop top with draped pants by Aapro Label was paired with oxidized jewellery, smokey eyes, nude lips and a slick bun. Rasika Dugal Is Sorted, Humble, Content and Chic As the Cover Girl of Bollywood Film Fame Canada!

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirzapur, an action crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness depicting the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

