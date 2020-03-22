Reese Witherspoon Birthday Special: 7 Times the 'Legally Blonde' Actress Captivated us With Her Red Carpet Looks (View Pics)

Reese Witherspoon Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whoever said 40 is boring should take some cues from Reese Witherspoon on how to make it look like the new 20s. The Home Again actress is probably one of those few names in Hollywood who has always been consistent with her red carpet offerings. Her choices have all been divine and modish - each time, every time. From shimmery red to classic black, Witherspoon has always believed in putting her best fashion foot forward. We bet her fashionista sister, Rachel Green is proud of all her remarkable outings so far. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Starrer 'The Morning Show' Shoot Put on Hold Amid Coronavirus Fears.

Reese has no fetishes regarding her fashion choices. She believes in vintage choices - the ones that can never go wrong. A well-structured, solid colour gown on the red carpet or a chic midi dress that looks fun and formal at the same time, Reese's choices have always been so typical yet marvellous at the same time. She clearly doesn't believe in elaborate silhouettes or having too many layers that add some drama, instead, she's a strong supporter of why 'simplicity is the ultimate sophistication'. Reese Witherspoon Was Told to 'Dress Sexy' to Get the Role in Legally Blonde.

As The Morning Show actress gears up to celebrate her special day, we pick seven of her phenomenal red carpet outings that have impressed us over time. Have a look...

Doesn't She Look Heavenly?

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Was the Last Time We Loved Green So Much?

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red and Shimmer, What Else Do You Need?

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hey Princess!

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reese Casting a Black Spell on Us!

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some Black and Lots of White

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Gown Looks Like Sequins in Champagne

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"We emphasize the coordination of different pieces for a pulled-together look. Matching items, like matching your shoes to your handbag, is not a bad thing in the South. It's a return to pretty clothes. We also do a lot with bright colours and patterns," Reese once said when asked how can a girl imitate her sweet Southern-girl look. Well, girls, you have your answer! Make the most of it.