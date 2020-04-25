Renée Zellweger Birthday Special: While the World Believes in Being Trendy, She Prefers Weaving Magic with her Classic Style Statements   

Renee Zellweger Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renee Zellweger most certainly had a wonderful run at the awards ceremonies this year and her appearances were duly noted. Well, not for the fact that she was a prime contender in the Best Actress Category but for her red carpet choices that were simply phenomenal. The Judy actress prefers her structured outfits over anything else. While her silhouettes are usually well-defined with sharp cuts, she likes to go easy with her fabrics that are breathable. Oscars 2020: Amul Pays a Delicious Tribute to Winners Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger (View Pic).

Meanwhile, her colour palette is atypical and more like an assortment of every beautiful shade available on the planet. From charming lilac to sunshine yellow and cool blue, Zellweger has her colour choice sorted with no restrictions. She has a certain aura around her that's not really intimidating but friendly in a way. She does believe in ruling the red carpet with her magnificent and easy-on-eyes choices and leave a lasting impression on our mind.

As the actress gears up to celebrate her big day, we decide to pay an ode to her amazing sartorial attempts that have always been so classic and never trendy. And how is it a good thing? Well, remember Karl Lagerfield once said, 'trendy is the last stage before tacky.' Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: Renee Zellweger, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and Others Who Dazzled on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Renee Zellweger in Emilia Wickstead

Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera

Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera

Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renee Zellweger in A.W.A.K.E Mode

Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renee Zellweger in Armani Prive

Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renee Zellweger in Armani Prive

Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera

Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renne has always been a red carpet darling and her outings have usually found a place in our best-dressed category. She likes dressing up for herself and that's a quality worth learning from her. She exudes tremendous confidence and carries herself with so much panache. A mix of every good quality that we'd like to see in every woman out there. A big hug to you Renee for being just who you are.

Happy Birthday!