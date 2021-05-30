The pop superstar Rihanna never fails to catch attention with her social media posts. She has over 96 million followers on Instagram. Whenever she shares a picture of her on her official Instagram handle it becomes viral in no time. This time again she did the same thing; she recently took to her Instagram handle to share an alluring picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen reading an old issue of Playboy magazine while covering her chest area. However, since last year the vintage men’s magazine has stopped publishing in print but that didn’t stop Rihanna from reading it.

In the picture, Rihanna can be seen lying down on the floor while her legs curled up in the air and she can be seen covering her chest area with the Playboy magazine. She can be seen wearing a pair of purple patterned boxers paired with neon yellow long socks and white loafers. Rihanna can be also seen flaunting her iconic pixie in the picture. And as usual, while sharing the picture she represented her own Savage X Fenty brand. She captioned the bold picture as “it’s a good day to be savage.”

Take a Look at Rihanna’s Latest Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The social media page of Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty also shared the same picture and wrote, “This a Savage kickback.”

According to the Daily Mail UK report, recently, Rihanna’s alleged beau A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship during an interview with GQ. He declared her as the ‘love of his life’. He said, “The love of my life, my lady. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

However, lately, the Diamonds singer has been keeping a low profile. Back in 2013, the duo was in news for their alleged romance. Later, things started to heat up between the two when Rihanna got separated from her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

