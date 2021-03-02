It is finally Spring and it is not just the flowers and greenery BUT Rihanna's latest Spring collection that is heating up Instagram. Rihanna took to Instagram to spread the Spring happiness herself. Badgalriri posed HOT pics and videos in a two-piece floral lingerie set and matching robe from her Savage x Fenty line. "savage af. don’t trip," she captioned the image. "New @savagexfenty out now – only on savagex.com. #SavageSpring 🌸" Her posts are going viral on social media and reports have it that the lingerie pieces Rihanna wore seem to be sold out. Rihanna Goes Semi-Nude in Her Latest Click But It's Her Lord Ganesha Locket That Offends Indian Twitterati.

Rihanna's robe is giving us a total chic vibe. In an interview with Vogue in September Rihanna spoke about her love of robes as quarantine wardrobe staples. "Robes are my new uniform. It’s comfortable, flexible, and easy. You can have thin ones, thick ones—why do anything else? You’re at home, no makeup, no weave. [I’m] chilling and doing what I have to do. Of course, I’ll put on clothes for a Zoom meeting every now and then."

Rihanna's HOT Floral Savage X Fenty Lingerie Pics & Videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

She also spoke to British Vogue in March 2020 about what her upcoming album will be like. “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes,” she said. “There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

She added that there will be a reggae album, too: “Oh no, that is happening. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything–I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre–now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2021 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).