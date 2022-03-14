Barbadian beauty Rihanna is setting new maternity style goals with each passing day. Ever since she announced her pregnancy, she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the 34-year-old has been on a roll with her OOTDs and OOTNs! In her latest look, this time attending the Fenty beauty event, the “Diamonds” singer shone like a diamond in a silver co-ord set from Coperni. Rihanna looks ravishing in a long-sleeved crop top with cutout details that she teamed up with a silver column skirt and chain around her growing baby bump. She is thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy and we love Riri’s energy as she does a little dance in this video.

Here's a Look at Rihanna at Fenty Beauty Event!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnaud Vaillant (@arnaud_vaillant)

Check This Video Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by coperni (@coperni)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)