Ritu Varma is one of the most sought-after actresses from the South Industry. She made her debut in showbiz and signed her first film as a lead in 2013, and since then has been impressing fans with her fine acting skills. Ritu is also among the diva’s who has worked with many prominent actors like Nikhil, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani and more. Having said that, she’s also a stunner when it comes to fashion. Her Instagram is filled with some high on style pictures that’ll instantly make you take notes. With 1.4 million followers on the gram, her fashionable clicks serve as an inspiration to many out there. And as she celebrates her birthday today (March 10), it’s time to laud her style shenanigans. Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: We Distinguish Her as Someone Who Believes in Making Exuberant Appearances (View Pics).

Be it ethnic, western or something out-of-the-box, the Pelli Choopulu actress has it all in her wardrobe. There’s yellow, white, black, pink, pastel, sheer, dramatic, traditional, name a style piece and it will surely be on the list. So, without further ado, let’s check out some of the uber-chic styles flaunted by the b’dy gal via her social media. Eva Mendes Birthday Special: Picking and Naming Some Best Sartorial Moments from Her Style File (View Pics).

She’s Slaying It In A Black Skirt Paired With Cami Top!

Dramatic Gown It Is!

Neon Athleisure Style Punch!

Sexy In A Sheer Dress!

Nothing Beats The Magic Of A Six-Yard!

Ritu’s Cute Mini Dress!

Ain’t She Looking Fab?

Casuals It Is!

That’s it, guys! Ritu’s IG is filled with a variety of stylish pictures that echo her taste in fashion. One thing we’ve noticed that the beauty is not into extravagant couture and loves desi wear a lot. Even her obsession with sarees is quit visible on social media. Happy Birthday, Ritu Varma. Keep slaying girl!

