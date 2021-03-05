Hollywood sensation and popular actress, Eva Mendes celebrates her birthday on March 5. While we still reminisce her smokin' hot bikini scene from 2 Fast 2 Furious, there's a lot more to discuss when it comes to Mendes. Besides her successful outings, the actress is also a red carpet darling, waiting to blow your minds with her one too many appearances. Her choices are chic, trendy and uber-glamorous and there's seldom any occasion when she fails to boggle our minds. Eva Mendes Shares List of Instagram Pages for Fellow Mothers to Help Them with Parenting Tips.

Eva Mendes has had a terrific career in Hollywood and her fashion outings have all been equally delightful. From Versace to Stella McCartney, she has successfully managed to nail all the different outings and we are amazed to see her transition all these years. With dramatic gowns and cutesy dresses, Eva has had a charming wardrobe that has only gotten better with time. As the actress gets ready to ring on her birthday, we rewind the time and take note of all her remarkable appearances. You can join us in admiring her. Eva Mendes Hints at Her Acting Comeback, Says ‘I’m Starting to Feel like My Ambition Is Coming Back’.

In Giorgio Armani

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Calvin Klein

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For those who don't know, Eva is married to Hollywood heartthrob, Ryan Gosling and they certainly make for a power couple. Now that she's thinking about making her acting comeback, we hope the announcement comes very soon. On the parting note, here's wishing her tons of happiness and luck on her special day. Happy Birthday, Eva Mendes!

