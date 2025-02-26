Mazaka, a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, hit theatres on February 26. Starring Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu, the film centres around a father and son who fall in love at the same time. With music composed by Leon James, Mazaka delves into their evolving relationship and the twists it takes. Early reviews from critics suggest the film offers decent comedy, with average performances and a lacklustre second half. While it has garnered a mixed response, it remains a watchable entertainer. Check it out for yourself. ‘My Intention Was Not to Hurt Anyone’: Trinadha Rao Nakkina Apologises for Derogatory Comments on Anshu ‘Size’ at ‘Mazaka’ Event in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

M9 News: "Overall, Mazaka has a few blocks that deliver, and if the writer and director had successfully developed their idea of blending fun with emotion in the second half, the film could have been a fresh experience. Still, it works to an extent if you have no expectations."

Telugu 360: "Sundeep Kishan looks energetic and he does his part well. He matches the energy of a lead actor in a commercial film. He did the role of Krishna with perfection. Sundeep Kishan should be appreciated for choosing Mazaka as Rao Ramesh has a dominating and lengthy role than him. Rao Ramesh has done his best but he was given pages of dialogues throughout. Most of the entertainment did not work and it is because of the bland writing." ‘Taken Out of Context’: Anshu Responds After Trinadha Rao Nakkina Faces Backlash for ‘Size’ Comment at ‘Mazaka’ Event, Actress Calls Him ‘Loveliest Man on the Planet’ (Watch Viral Video).

Times Now: "Mazaka is a harmless-enough watch, in that its creative aspects are uninspired, and tried and tested. It works in the first half but falters in the second. Rao Ramesh's comedy and the interval bang stand out, but the weak second half, lack of strong writing and emotional depth, reduces the film to a routine family drama. Mazaka relies on familiar territory, often straying into unnecessary comedic tangents."

Gulte: "Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s films usually have good songs but none of the songs scored by the music director, Leon James worked out in Mazaka. All the songs were not catchy and even his background score failed to generate any excitement. Chota K Prasad’s editing could have been much better. There were many repetitive scenes in both halves and at least twenty minutes of the runtime could have been easily edited to make the film engaging."

