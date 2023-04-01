Remember the good ol' days when girls would crush hard on Twilight star Robert Pattinson? He was the new eye candy that we all were drooling over. And while it's been ages since he starred as the good-looking, romantic vampire, the effect that he had on us is still very intact. He still makes us gush and we often find ourselves blushing over his eternally charming pics. His street style, in particular, is equally effective, making us go weak in our knees. The Batman - Part II: Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson's DC Film to Release on October 3, 2025.

One look at Pattinson's street style and you're convinced that he likes his jackets like a typical English boy. While t-shirts and jeans are his favourite combination, he likes to add a dash of glam with his dapper jackets and caps of course. If you're striving to look effortlessly handsome with some of the most basic attires available out there, we suggest you seek some inspiration from The Batman star himself. To elaborate more on which, let's have a quick look at his street style, one outing at a time. Mickey 17 Teaser: Robert Pattinson is Eerie in First Look at Bong Joon-ho's Sci-Fi Film (Watch Video).

We Can Say He's English

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All He Needs is a Simple White Shirt

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Wears a Blazer for Street Style?

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Cool

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Tee With Shorts = Classic Combo

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hey Mr Cool

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We're Loving His Beanie

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, have you started seeking inspiration already?

