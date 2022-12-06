After the success of Parasite, Bong Joon-ho is all set to return with The Batman star Robert Pattinson in his upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17. While the teaser doesn't offer much, it showcases Pattinson in a machine while he gives off quite the eerie look. Also starring Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, Mickey 17 releases in theatres on March 29, 2024. Mickey7: Robert Pattinson, Bong Joon-Ho's Movie Rumoured to Begin Filming This August - Reports.

Check Out the Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

