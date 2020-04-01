Saiyami Kher Is Springtime Chic in a Lush Green Pretty Patterned Global Desi Jumpsuit!

Saiyami Kher in Global Desi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We fondly remember this light-eyed girl from her Bollywood debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s movie Mirziya opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in 2016. A former model, she was also a part of the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar in 2012. For the uninitiated, Saiyami is the granddaughter of yesteryear actress Usha Kiran, the niece of Tanvi Azmi and her mother Uttara Mhatre Kher is a former Miss India. As flawless as she may seem, Saiyami comes across as someone who understands the finer nuances of fashion. Allowing her work and an innate style to speak volumes, Saiyami could well be called the Girl Uninterrupted! Saiyami Kher took to flaunting some spring chicness in a sage green jumpsuit from Anita Dongre's label, Global Desi. Allowing the ensemble to take centre-stage, Saiyami's signature curls upped the vibe.

A jumpsuit, a wardrobe staple is also the safest bet when in doubt. Lending us a perfect ensemble that can transition from day to night, Saiyami's easygoing style is relatable and here's how it tugged at our heartstrings!

Saiyami Kher - Lush Green Mood

It was a sage green Garara jumpsuit worth Rs 3,999 from Anita Dongre's label, Global Desi featuring Sharara styled wide bottom pants. Strappy beige toned sandals, signature waves and subtle glam completed her look. Mirzya Actress Saiyami Kher Roped In for Anurag Kashyap’s Next

On the professional front, Saiyami was last seen as Juhi in Special Ops, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast.