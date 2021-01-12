Samantha Akkineni, the queen down South is back to wooing our hearts with her new uploads on Instagram. The fashionista who's always a trendsetter and believes in weaving magic with all her appearances is currently shining bright in her yellow maxi dress. While we adore Samantha like no one else, there's something about her that's truly mystical and magical. A fashion enthusiast who's always on the roll, there's rarely a time when she disappoints with her choices. Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions was a Perfect Example of 'Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication' (View Pics).

Samantha's new pictures see her decked up in a sunny yellow pleated dress with ear cuffs. With no other jewellery, in addition, Samantha lets her attire do all the talking. With her highlighted hair tied in a sleek bun, coral eyelids and contoured cheeks, she lets her outfit shine while basking in its glory. For someone who takes fashion so seriously, Samantha with her team of stylists does a fab job in ensuring that her attempts are well-appreciated and taken a note of. When Samantha Akkineni Aced High Fashion in a Chrome Orange Dress Worth Rs. 10,500!

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha's new pictures come in days after her recent sensuous photoshoot wherein she set the temperature soaring with her hot clicks. Currently, she's looking forward to making her web debut with The Family Man, season 2 and that would also mark her first attempt in the Hindi language! Here's looking forward to that exciting venture.

