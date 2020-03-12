Sana Khan Is Playing Bubbles, the Cute Powerpuff Girl in Yellow, Saying a Hello to Summers With Her Chic Style!

Sana Khan in Ohail Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khan, the model turned actress and dancer is a delight to reckon with. Also a former Bigg Boss contestant, Sana enjoys a tremendous fan following of 3M on Instagram. She styles herself and does a fabulous job at that. Sana Khan took to a stunning yellow-hued ensemble by Ohail Khan featuring a cropped, puff-sleeved top teamed with a fitted skirt. A summery chic style that is perfect for your next holiday, Sana makes a compelling case with this brighter than ever, unmissable style vibe. Blessed with a petite frame, cute looks and a smile that tugs at the heartstrings, Sana's bouncing back to normalcy and we are loving the zest and spring that the girl has about her!

Sana is on a promotional spree for Special OPS, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on 17 March 2020. Steal a closer look at her stunning style. Sana Khan Breaks Down At The Press Meet Of Neeraj Pandey's Hotstar Show Special Ops.

Sana Khan - Summertime Sassiness

A pret cord set by Ohail Khan featuring puff-sleeved cropped top, chevron printed skirt was teamed with strappy nude stilettos. Statement earrings, pink lips, wavy hair completed her look.

Sana Khan in Ohail Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khan will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.