We love how this curly-haired spunky millennial, Sanya Malhotra has been keeping us hooked to her style shenanigans for the promotions of her newest release, Ludo. Not only has she flipped and experimented with styles but also shown us the perfect makeup, accessories and hairstyles to flaunt. The lockdown saw her regale us with her dance and goofy videos. On the fashion front, Sanya goes to tap on the chic style door with her effortless style. A debut as Babita Kumari in the biographical sports film Dangal (2016) was followed up with the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho (2018) and the critically acclaimed drama Photograph (2019). The Delhi girl, trained in contemporary and ballet, Sanya has also been a former dance reality show Dance India Dance contestant. A promotional style for Ludo saw her take on an edgy-chic street style vibe giving the earthy brown hue a worthy reckon. The look by Farah Sanjana was styled by Sukriti Grover.

Giving the edgy street style vibe of joggers, bralette, bomber jacket a dressy vibe with heels, Sanya delighted with this swift style change. Here's a closer look at her style. Sanya Malhotra: Eagerly Waiting For a Script Where I Can Act and Dance At The Same Time.

Sanya Malhotra - Edgy Chic

A mustard starburst crop top was paired off with a slogan crop jacket and two-toned millennial joggers by Farah Sanjana. Vinyl and black pointy toes, quirky earrings, red lips and bunched up curls completed her look. Sanya Malhotra Kickstarts Ludo Promotions With a Riot of Colours!

Sanya Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ludo, an anthology dark comedy crime film has been directed by Anurag Basu featuring an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film was released on 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).