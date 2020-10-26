We love this curly-haired spunky millennial, Sanya Malhotra kickstarted the promotions of her film, Ludo with a printastic fantastic style. All through the lockdown, she kept us hooked to her social media shenanigans with those dance, goofy videos. But tapping on the chic style door with this wow style that was curated by Sukriti Grover, Saya delighted. A seaside printed set from designer Shubhika Davda's label, Papa Don't Preach! A riot of colours that she was, Sanya tipped off further with a pair of yellow-toned heels and pulled off the look with subtle glam and signature wild curls in tow. Debuting as Babita Kumari in the biographical sports film Dangal (2016), Sanya followed it up with the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho (2018) and the critically acclaimed drama Photograph (2019). A Delhi girl, trained in contemporary and ballet, Sanya has been a former dance reality show Dance India Dance contestant.

Prints, the ubiquitous wardrobe essentials have experienced a new lease of life with varying degrees of sleekness. Here's a closer look at how Sanya channelled hers. Sanya Malhotra on Her Upcoming OTT Releases Shakuntala Devi and Ludo: This Is a Very Exciting Time for Me

Sanya Malhotra - Rainbow Chic

A set worth Rs.45,584 featured a printed bomber jacket and short skirt, bralette from label Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Large hoops by Radhika Agrawal, rings by Prerto, bright yellow heels, signature curls in textured style and a subtle nude glam completed her look. Sanya Malhotra Owning the Blues in a Chic Blue Pantsuit in This Throwback Style!

Ludo featuring an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf is scheduled for release on 12th November 2020 coinciding with the Diwali festivities. The film narrates stories of four people, living in a metro city, whose lives intersect.

