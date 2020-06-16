Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sanya Malhotra Owning the Blues in a Chic Blue Pantsuit in This Throwback Style!

Jun 16, 2020 11:01 AM IST
A+
A-
Sanya Malhotra Owning the Blues in a Chic Blue Pantsuit in This Throwback Style!
Sanya Malhotra in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love this curly-haired spunky millennial, Sanya Malhotra! Keeping us hooked to her social media shenanigans with those dance, goofy videos, she also taps on the chic style door every now and then! Following a debut with the role of Babita Kumari in the biographical sports film Dangal (2016), Sanya followed it up with the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho (2018) and the critically acclaimed drama Photograph (2019).  A Delhi girl, trained in contemporary and ballet, Sanya has been a former dance reality show Dance India Dance contestant. For an event in Dubai, Sanya had recently sought the styling precisions of stylist and designer Sukriti Grover. The duo took to giving the pantsuit a spin from the celebrity favourite affordable home label of Appapop. Needless to say,  Sanya looked chic!

Pantsuits, the ubiquitous wardrobe essentials have experienced a new lease of life with varying degrees of sleekness and slouchiness. Here's a closer look at how Sanya channelled a laidback pantsuit style. Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer - Sanya Malhotra to Play Vidya Balan's Daughter in the Biopic on Indian Mathematician.

Sanya Malhotra - Working Those Blues

Sanya teamed a white bralette with a blue pantsuit featuring a relaxed fit blazer and pants from Appapop. A non-fussy hairdo and subtle glam completed her look. She was styled by Sukriti Grover of Style Cell. Ludo First Poster Out! Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Film Starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan to Release on This Date.

Sanya Malhotra in Appapop
Sanya Malhotra in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sanya will be seen as Anupama Banerji in Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh, as Ahana Mathur in Ludo featuring alongside an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi , Pearle Maney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf and as Sandhya in the comedy-drama Paggalait with Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Appapop Ludo Paggalait pantsuit Sanya Malhotra Shakuntala Devi Style Cell Sukriti Grover
