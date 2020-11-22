Scarlett Johansson, your beloved Black Widow celebrates her movie today and it's we start a marathon of all her MCU movies. And while we are at it, let's also grab the opportunity and give a shout out to her brilliant sartorial moments. A red carpet beauty, Johansson's choices are in sync with her powerful persona. She loves her delicate maxi gowns as much as she's into cutesy midi dresses. For someone who's currently among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Scarlett's wardrobe is elegant that goes hand-in-hand with her ranking. Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost Wedding: 10 Pictures that Make You Aware of their Beautiful Relationship.

Scarlett's red carpet moments are stunning, to say the least. They are glamorous, ravishing and alluring at the same time. One look at her outings and you are convinced that fashion is rather a priority for her and she means business. Her recent red carpet avatars have mostly been with her man by her side and while we admired their pics together, we couldn't stop ogling her #ootns. To have a detailed look into her outings, let's have a look at some of her best attempts from the recent past. BAFTA Awards 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Emilia Clarke lead the pack of Best Dressed, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie Disappoint!

In Atelier Versace

Scarlett Johansson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dior

Scarlett Johansson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Scarlett Johansson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Scarlett Johansson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Michael Kors

Scarlett Johansson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Scarlett Johansson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prada

Scarlett Johansson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Scarlett's next MCU release will be Black Widow which is waiting for its release. While we heard reports of Marvel planning a Disney+ release for the movie, they later refuted saying the movie will only hit big screens in 2021. Until then, let's keep scrolling through her red carpet moments while occasionally taking a cue or two. On a parting note, happy birthday, Scarlett! Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).