BAFTA Awards 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Emilia Clarke lead the pack of Best Dressed, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie Disappoint! 

BAFTAS 2020 Best and Worst Dressed (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Helmed as UK's highest entertainment honor, The British Academy Film Awards 2020 handed out by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts transpired on a high note today. The 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards in London saw the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Emilia Clarke led the best-dressed pack while the questionable fashion choices of Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie failed to woo us.

Here is a closer look at the red carpet shenanigans.

Scarlett Johansson

She blazed in with an Atelier Versace number, a flamingos pink gown featuring a slinky silhouette, sequins and feathers in addition to flattering cutouts. An updo and subtle makeup completed her look.

BAFTAS 2020 - Scarlett Johansson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Renee Zellweger

The actress brought in with her, a classic wine pretty pastel pink Prada gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline. Chunky jewelry, subtle makeup and an elegant hairdo completed her vibe.

BAFTAS 2020 - Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emilia Clarke

It was an Elsa Schiaparelli design for the GOT star featuring sparkling navy blue embellishments, which paired perfectly with her equally stunning earrings. A sleek hairdo, subtle makeup rounded out her look.

BAFTAS 2020 - Emilia Clarke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Charlize Theron

The diva chose a strapless custom Dior design featuring a structured bodice, thin black belt and a pleated skirt. A delicate choker, short hair and minimal makeup upped her vibe.

BAFTAS 2020 - Charlize Theron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Laura Dern

A Valentino gown featuring embellishments along the bodice and an otherwise simple and straightforward skirt was a quirky look, we must say!

BAFTAS 2020 - Laura Dern (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson's red and black Prabal Gurung gown featured a half-red, half-black bodice. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

BAFTAS 2020 - Rebel Wilson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Olivia Colman

It was an Alexander McQueen gown, which featured floral embellishments on the bodice coupled with sheer sleeves and a simple pleated black skirt. A classic style, with signature short hair and bright lips, Olivia looked chic.

BAFTAS 2020 - Olivia Colman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Florence Pugh

A simple black minidress underneath a voluminous and loud fuchsia cape-like design featuring a whole lot of frills was a result of a collaboration between the designer and Christian Lacroix. Chunky heels, subtle makeup and jewelry couldn't do much to save the look.

BAFTAS 2020 - Florence Pugh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Margot Robbie

A Chanel dress featuring a surprising low back was teamed with a simple hairdo and makeup. A tepid style, we expected more from the Birds of Prey star.

BAFTAS 2020 - Martgot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So which of these styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates.