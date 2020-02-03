BAFTA Awards 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Emilia Clarke lead the pack of Best Dressed, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie Disappoint! 

Helmed as UK's highest entertainment honor, The British Academy Film Awards 2020 handed out by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts transpired on a high note today. The 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards in London saw the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Emilia Clarke led the best-dressed pack while the questionable fashion choices of Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie failed to woo us.
Here is a closer look at the red carpet shenanigans.
Scarlett Johansson
She blazed in with an Atelier Versace number, a flamingos pink gown featuring a slinky silhouette, sequins and feathers in addition to flattering cutouts. An updo and subtle makeup completed her look.
Renee Zellweger
The actress brought in with her, a classic wine pretty pastel pink Prada gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline. Chunky jewelry, subtle makeup and an elegant hairdo completed her vibe.
Emilia Clarke
It was an Elsa Schiaparelli design for the GOT star featuring sparkling navy blue embellishments, which paired perfectly with her equally stunning earrings. A sleek hairdo, subtle makeup rounded out her look.
Charlize Theron
The diva chose a strapless custom Dior design featuring a structured bodice, thin black belt and a pleated skirt. A delicate choker, short hair and minimal makeup upped her vibe.
Laura Dern
A Valentino gown featuring embellishments along the bodice and an otherwise simple and straightforward skirt was a quirky look, we must say!
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson's red and black Prabal Gurung gown featured a half-red, half-black bodice. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.
Olivia Colman
It was an Alexander McQueen gown, which featured floral embellishments on the bodice coupled with sheer sleeves and a simple pleated black skirt. A classic style, with signature short hair and bright lips, Olivia looked chic.
Florence Pugh
A simple black minidress underneath a voluminous and loud fuchsia cape-like design featuring a whole lot of frills was a result of a collaboration between the designer and Christian Lacroix. Chunky heels, subtle makeup and jewelry couldn't do much to save the look.
Margot Robbie
A Chanel dress featuring a surprising low back was teamed with a simple hairdo and makeup. A tepid style, we expected more from the Birds of Prey star.
So which of these styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates.