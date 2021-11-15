Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley celebrates her birthday today. She will turn 30 this year and the coming year only looks promising for her. Woodley has often been praised for her acting skills on the big screen but she deserves a special mention for her red carpet shenanigans as well. Her sartorial wardrobe has seen some major changes over the years but the one thing that has stayed constant is the way she exudes confidence. Three Women Adaptation: Shailene Woodley to Headline Showtime Series Based on Lisa Taddeo's Best-Selling Novel.

From picking a stunning velvet gown to something red hot, Shailene has often stunned us with her outfit choices. With those noodle strap maxi dresses to her cutesy attires, she has always managed to strike the right chord with us. She comes across as a fashion connoisseur who knows what she wants to look like. She has her wardrobe sorted for every occasion and knows how to pick just the right one. For someone who has so many brilliant outings registered under her name, we still can't get over the time she stepped out in Moncler - wearing an outfit that sought inspiration from a puffer jacket. Shailene Woodley Says Losing Virginity On Screen Was Therapeutic As She Lost Hers In 'Really Unromantic, Unsexy Way'.

To elaborate on the same here's taking a quick peek at her red carpet appearances, one outfit at a time.

In Stella McCartney

Shailene Woodley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Shailene Woodley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Balmain

Shailene Woodley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph Lauren

Shailene Woodley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Shailene Woodley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung

Shailene Woodley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Donna Karen

Shailene Woodley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Shailene Woodley!

