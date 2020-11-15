Shailene Woodley celebrates her birthday today and let's grab the opportunity to sing in her praises. As the actress is slowly approaching her 30s, Shailene's style file is becoming more mature with each passing day. A bona fide stunner, she takes her fashion game very seriously and there's rarely any occasion where she disappoints. From chic dresses to elegant gowns, Shailene's style file is loaded with some amazing designs and the more we discuss it, the less it would be. After Exile: Shailene Woodley Joins Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf in a Film Based on True Events.

Shailene Woodley's quite a prominent name in Hollywood and her red carpet avatars are worth ogling over. She's a stunner born to rule our hearts and her attempts are always in sync with her charming persona. Her sartorial attempts are like a breath of fresh air and it's a delight to see her strut on the red carpet. As 'The Fault in our Stars' actress gets ready to celebrate her birthday this year, we take a look at some of her most ravishing fashion moments. You can join us too. Shailene Woodley Says Losing Virginity On Screen Was Therapeutic As She Lost Hers In 'Really Unromantic, Unsexy Way'.

Being Unconventional is the Key

Being Bold is a Choice

Pretty in Pink

When in Doubt, Go For Monochrome

A Li'l Bit of Sheer Does No Harm

When the Dress Code Reads Formal But You Want to Look Glamorous

Never Say No to Black

Shailene's rapport with the fashion industry has been hit and only hit affair so far. She has vowed to never disappoint and we're looking forward to her future appearances. Until then, here's raising a toast to her alluring self. Happy Birthday, Shailene Woodley!

