When the whole world turned in to watch the world cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday, Shakira used her social media platform to throw a spotlight on Amir Nasr-Azadani, who is facing death row in Iran. The 26 year old Iranian soccer player, after participating in a pro-women’s right demonstration (anti-hijab row) in Iran, is facing execution for his deed. FIFPro Calls for Removal of Punishment of Iranian Footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani, Who Faces Execution for Campaigning for Women’s Rights.

The Colombian singing sensation took her Twitter account minutes before the beginning of the FIFA world Cup final match to highlight his terrible situation and asks the players to remember him.

Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there’s a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women’s rights. pic.twitter.com/VdMicGVaml — Shakira (@shakira) December 18, 2022 The global start urged her fans in a Sunday morning tweet to remember Nasr-Azadani’s plight.

Shakira Tweets on Nasr’s Death Penalty:

I hope there’s more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what’s important and more than one voice united screaming for what is just. — Shakira (@shakira) December 18, 2022

