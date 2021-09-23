Shalini Pandey celebrates her birthday on September 23. The Arjun Reddy actress who became popular in Bollywood, post her stint in this Vijay Deverakonda starrer, is already on her way to sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh. For those unversed, the actress will mark her B-town debut opposite Singh in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. But before she becomes a new fan favourite or a new eye candy, we take a deep dive into her Instagram account to check out some of her cool pictures. Shalini Pandey Uses BTS Butter As She Flashes Her Abs in Bikini Top Paired With White Skirt in Instagram Reel.

One look at Shalini Pandey's Instagram account and you're convinced that she's the perfect Bollywood material. We have already seen her acting skills, so she's sorted on that front. But she's also a fashionista who likes to make some eye-popping statements. Shalini is already shooting for some tempting photoshoots and her Insta clicks are a sight for sore eyes. From posting cutesy pictures to some sensuous ones, her account has tons of these and if you don't follow her already, we suggest you hit that button right away. And for those who still need some convincing, check out some of her best clicks below. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Actress Shalini Pandey Opens Up About Her Transformation For Ranveer Singh-Starrer.

Hot Damn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

Ain't She Charming?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

Strutting in Style Always

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

Falling in Love With Her All Over Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

Staring Right Into Your Eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

Loving the Way She Styles Herself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

Make Way for Pandeyji ki Beti!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

Shalini Pandey's Bollywood debut is slated to release in 2022 since YRF is against the notion of releasing their movies directly on the OTT. And while that may take some more months, we are glad for the girl has embarked on an exciting journey and the future ahead looks bright for her surely.

Happy Birthday, Shalini! Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).