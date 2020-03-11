Shilpa Shetty Is A Sassy Nari In A Sari, A Mayyur Girotra Patolu Chevron Ivory Six Yard!

Shilpa Shetty in Mayyur Girotra for Women's Day celebrations (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty, the resident slayer of all things Sassy, Sexy and Splendid is a bonafide fashionista and a Glamazon. While the obvious knowledge that she never fails to astound us perfectly in place, she goes on to defy age and also keeps upping the style game every now and then. Enlisting the styling precision of fashion stylist, Sanjana Batra, Shilpa never shies away from going overtly experimental. Acing the subtle art of having it all, right from being an entrepreneur, a mom, chef to being a showstopper at major fashion weeks, experimenting with style to flaunting that enviably toned frame - Shilpa is a stunner! Over the years, Shilpa has channelled her love for the saree and dabbled in a plethora of cuts, silhouettes, prints and variations, albeit with contemporary sensibilities. Being the perfect saree muse, she also goes on to exemplify the fine nuances of this eternal style and ups the bar with her strong beauty game. Shilpa Shetty was an embodiment of chic subtlety in an ivory multi-hued patterned ivory saree by designer Mayyur Girotra. She upped the glam with way hair and subtle makeup.

When she isn't being all fit and healthy, Shilpa Shetty loves indulging in all things fabulous and here is a closer look at her exceptional saree affair.

Shilpa Shetty - Traditional Modern Chic

An ivory sari featuring multi-coloured chevron pattern border with hota trimmings and a chevron printed blouse. Jewellery of earrings and bangles from Apala, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

On the professional front, Shilpa was seen playing Cupid on the web series, Hear Me Love Me on Amazon Prime. She also was seen as a celebrity judge on the children’s dance reality show, Super a Dancer Chapter 3 along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. She will be seen in Nikamma, a romantic comedy action film directed by Sabbir Khan also featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a release in 2020.