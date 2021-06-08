The yummy mummy of Bollywood and stellar actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday on June 8. While she's often associated with some iconic dance numbers and amazing roles in movies like Phir Milenge and Dhadkan, she's also a fashionista to look forward to. Shilpa is known for her penchant for sarees and the way she unusually drapes them. While simple sarees always have her attention, fusion ones, in particular, are her favourite and her Instagram is filled with these designs. Shilpa Shetty Slays in Pink Designer Ensemble, Says ‘Go Pink When You Feel Blue’ (See Pics).

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Shilpa has the perfect figure to nail a traditional six-yard. With a brilliant team of stylists who have her back, she's often successful in making some stunning appearances while making our jaws drop. Shilpa's ethnic collection is to die for and her modern pieces are equally delightful. On days when she isn't busy judging reality shows, Shilpa is wooing our hearts with her style statements. As the actress gets ready to celebrate her birthday this year, we decided to marvel at her fashion wardrobe once again. Join us while we admire her. Shilpa Shetty Dons Traditional Ensemble, Treats Fans With a Stunning Video – WATCH.

In Qbik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra)

In 431-88 by Shweta Kapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra)

In KoAi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra)

In Ank by Amrit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra)

In Neetu Rohra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra)

In Mayyuri Girotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra)

In Ekaya Banaras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra)

Shilpa and her entire family had tested COVID-19 positive in the last few months and thankfully, they all recovered in time. Shilpa is currently gearing up to star in Hungama 2 and it is touted to have a digital release like many movies these days. We hope the diva has a great day and an amazing year ahead. Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).