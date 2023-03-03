Bollywood's second most-followed actress (after Priyanka Chopra), Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 3. Shakti Kapoor's darling daughter enjoys a tremendous fan base and is now looking forward to the release of her next, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. While the lady will celebrate her birthday amid all her movie promotions, we'd like to seize the opportunity to celebrate her special day in our own way. Today we would like to recall Kapoor's best fashion outings, in pantsuits, particularly. Why you may ask? Well, simply 'cos we want to! Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor as They Wish TJMM Actress Ahead of Her Special Day.

Shraddha's stylist, Namrata Deepak does a fine job in helping her slay almost every time. In fact, Shraddha has donned pantsuits on several occasions and each time, the result or the outcome has been fantabulous. Blessed with her tall and lean frame, Kapoor manages to nail these formal designs with so much ease. From checkered to paithani, her pantsuit collection is filled with extraordinary designs that will instantly woo any fashionista on the block. We have personally bookmarked some of her best looks to date and yes, before you wonder, we'll be sharing them with y'all, right here, right now. Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Others Proving Why Orange is the Colour of the Season.

Paithani Pantsuit

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Purple Beauty

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check and Mate

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Things Printed

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Classy

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor!

