Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Star Shraddha Kapoor turns a year old tomorrow on March 3 and fans are already trending #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor on Twitter and showering love on the Bollywood actress. Shraddha Kapoor fans are pretty much excited to see her back on the big screen after 3 years in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and here are some of the Tweets from her fans. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song Show Me the Thumka: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Have a Dance Battle in This New Groovy Track.

Excited SK Fan!

Excited to see her back after 3 years? TJMM releasing on 8th March 2023 in cinemas near you #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/XGLe1CxgmZ — s. (@sunsaathiyax) March 2, 2023

Cute Excited Faces With Shraddha Kapoor

Look how happy she is and the joy in their faces#HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/gEHYDYr9Dj — Aisha (@Shraddhas_Aisha) March 2, 2023

HBD Pink Lover!

Happy birthday meri pink lover Love you soooooo much🫶🏻🥹🫂#HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/sb3fhx0M9P — iqra siddiqui (@shraiqra33) March 2, 2023

Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor!

Happy birthday to most beautiful & very talented shraddha kapoor ! #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/bpJazM5EUi — Abhi💫 (@MakkaarRk) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)