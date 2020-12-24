She is the quintessential girl next door of Bollywood and is counted amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town in the otherwise fashion riddled industry. As the new-age Kapoor girl who seems to have it all figured out with each of her curated appearances, she goes on to show that a chic sense of style play is what clicks the most. She has mastered the subtle art of pulling off the trickiest of hues, silhouettes and cuts coupled with her petite frame, classic cute looks. Not only does she flip styles but also goes on to experiment along with classic styles with equal elan. A recent style of hers featuring a lace dress by the homegrown label, Spring Store Diaries was complemented with a pair of Kolhapuri sandals by Aprajita Toor.

Lace dresses look elegant and are always a lovely standby to have in your wardrobe. Here's a closer look at how Shraddha styled hers. Confirmed! Shraddha Kapoor To Play Naagin On The Big Screen; Lapachhapi Director Vishal Furia To Helm The Film.

Shraddha Kapoor - Chic in Blue

A blue lace patchwork dress by Spring Store Diaries featuring a sleek cut out was paired off with a small bag, wavy hair, subtle makeup and Aprajita Toor Kolhapuri sandals. Shraddha Kapoor is Now the Third Most Followed Indian Celeb on Instagram, Beats Deepika Padukone.

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shraddha was seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 that released earlier this year.

