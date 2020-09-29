Shraddha Srinath celebrates her birthday today and we decided to sing in her praises. The Jersey actress is quite a stunner, wooing our hearts with her one too many appearances. She loves fashion and her attempts usually score high on our style-o-meter. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she takes her sartorial attempts very seriously and there's no one who can convince her otherwise. Her choices are often trendy but sometimes she likes breaking the stereotypes and attempt something unusual. Chakra: Here Are Few Unmissable Stills of Vishal and Shraddha Srinath from Their Upcoming Film! (View Pics).

From ethnic designs to modern outfits, Shraddha's game for everything that stylist decides to present her with. She loves dishing out some style lessons while casually winking her way into our hearts. A fashionista who's eager to set the ball rolling, she's a name that's impressive in itself. We love her sarees and her penchant for indo-western designs. On days when she isn't busy shooting for her movie projects, she's busy slaying, one outfit at a time. As the actress gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at her personal closet and discuss how incredibly stunning her collection is. Maara: Post-Production of R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath Starrer to Commence Soon, Confirms Team (Read Statement).

Hey, Pretty Woman!

Yellow Yellow, Oh-so-Hot Fellow

Saree Not Sorry!

Make Some Noise for the Desi Girl

View this post on Instagram Hai @vidhyaabreddy @tejukranthi @makeupartistrybynashra #babybabybaby A post shared by Shraddha Srinath (@shraddhasrinath) on May 14, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

Pretty Pink

Someone Gift us This Outfit, Please!

Orange is the New Black for Her

Shraddha's affinity for ethnic wear is incomparable. She likes to dress up in modern designs but has a soft corner when it comes to traditional wear. The Indian beauty with her impeccable fashion sense is a true blue gem and there's no way we can stop admiring her. We hope she has a great day today and an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Shraddha!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).